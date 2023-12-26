Under house arrest ahead of Poonch visit, alleges PDP chief

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 25

Former CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was allegedly placed under house arrest on Monday, preventing her intended visit to Surankote in Poonch where three civilians died in “Army custody”. The civilians were taken away for interrogation after a militant attack targeting two Army vehicles in Poonch, killing four soldiers.

The former CM told reporters on phone that she found herself confined to her residence on Monday, thwarted from her planned visit to Surankote in the wake of civilian deaths in Army custody. Mehbooba said the law enforcement had sealed her residence and deployed a substantial contingent of forces.

“Disturbing reports emerging from Poonch indicate a broader apprehension of individuals, not limited to a single locality. The situation has extended to Thanamandi, Pargai and neighboring areas. Shockingly, many victims are now in critical condition in hospitals,” Mehbooba said.

While talking about her intended visit to Poonch, she said she wanted to visit the area to extend her support to victims whose loved ones suffered in the Army custody. “My detention signifies a deliberate message that the people of J&K are left voiceless and devoid of advocates for their plight. This is an attempt to silence any enquiry into their well-being. It’s a grave injustice, leaving us in a state of distress,” she said.

Mehbooba drew attention to the plight of Farooq, a resident of Thanamandi Pargai, currently battling between life and death in the hospital. Having tragically lost five family members in a militant attack in 2005, she said, “Farooq has been subjected to severe torture, amplifying the prevailing injustice in the region.

Grave injustice This is an attempt to silence any enquiry into residents’ well-being. It’s a grave injustice, leaving us in a state of distress. — Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Poonch #Srinagar