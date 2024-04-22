Underground cabling project for Amarnath cave shrine reviewed

PTI

Jammu, April 21

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Power Development Department and reviewed among other things the progress on the underground cabling project for grid connectivity of the Amarnath cave shrine, an official spokesman said.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Power Development department H Rajesh Prasad and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, the spokesman said. They also discussed various matters pertaining to power supply during the summer months, he said.

The spokesman said that they discussed the progress on underground cabling project for the grid connectivity of the 3,880 meter high holy cave shrine of Amarnath (from Rayil Pathri to holy Cave along Baltal route and from Sangam top to Panjtarni along Pahalgam route).

The Lt Governor instructed the officials to ensure timely completion of work before the commencement of the annual Yatra on June 29.

Sinha also discussed the power situation and took stock of the measures taken to curb Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, capacity additions and the progress registered on smart meter installation, the spokesman said. Addressing concerns over power theft, the L-G stressed upon the need for heightened enforcement efforts on the ground.

He also directed to streamline the process for new power connections for the ease of consumers, the spokesman said. He said the Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of power during the summer season.

