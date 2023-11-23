Unemployment rate decreased to 5.2% in 2021-22

Tribune News Service

Jammu, November 22

Jammu and Kashmir’s current unemployment rate has decreased to around four per cent from 5.2 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, a senior official said.

Director (Employment) Nisar Ahmad stated this during a meeting here to give an overview of the employment scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. “In the recent survey of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the unemployment rate in the Union territory has taken a dip and reduced to around 4 per cent from earlier 5.2 per cent (2021-22)”, Ahmad said here.

He said the employment department is going to facilitate all those implementing employment generation schemes so that the rate of unemployment is brought to just 3 per cent, which is on par with the national average in the country.

Rehana Batul, Secretary, Labour and Employment, said: “Our sole motive should be to contribute towards providing ample opportunities to the aspiring youths.”

