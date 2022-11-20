Unidentified man’s body found at Samba rail track

Jammu: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district on Saturday, a police official said. The body was found near the railway track in Ghagwal area at around 12.30 pm, the official added. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu for an autopsy. Efforts are being made to identify him. PTI
BJP distorting facts about Nehru-Gandhi family: Cong
Jammu: “The BJP is trying to distort historical facts to belittle the great works of party stalwarts, especially that of the Nehru-Gandhi family, to serve its vested interests,” said J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday. The party unit paid rich tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. PTI
Rainfall amid cloudy sky likely in Jammu, Valley
Srinagar: The weather office on Saturday predicted mainly cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in J&K. Srinagar recorded 2.2° Celsius as minimum temperature, Pahalgam -1.3° and Gulmarg -1.5°. Drass registered -7.1° Celisus as the minimum temperature. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali