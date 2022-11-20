Unidentified man’s body found at Samba rail track

Jammu: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district on Saturday, a police official said. The body was found near the railway track in Ghagwal area at around 12.30 pm, the official added. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu for an autopsy. Efforts are being made to identify him. PTI

Jammu: “The BJP is trying to distort historical facts to belittle the great works of party stalwarts, especially that of the Nehru-Gandhi family, to serve its vested interests,” said J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday. The party unit paid rich tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. PTI

Srinagar: The weather office on Saturday predicted mainly cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in J&K. Srinagar recorded 2.2° Celsius as minimum temperature, Pahalgam -1.3° and Gulmarg -1.5°. Drass registered -7.1° Celisus as the minimum temperature. IANS