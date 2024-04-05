Union minister Jitendra slams Congress’s ‘appeasement’ culture

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday attacked Congress and said that the party had adopted a culture of appeasement and discrimination against different sections of society, which was corrected by the BJP government.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the upper reaches of Ramban, Banihal Singh said, “Quite in contrast to the policy of appeasement and discrimination among different sections of society, which was followed by Congress and its allies for over six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after taking over in 2014, sought to introduce a new political culture wherein every section of society was addressed as per its needs, without any consideration of caste, creed, or even the vote preference.”

He said for the first time after Independence, Ramban district, which comprises different communities and castes, “also witnessed a new approach to public welfare schemes. For example, if a gas cylinder was to be provided to a needy household under the Ujjawala Scheme, it was never asked whether the household belonged to a Hindu or a Muslim, a Brahmin or a Thakur; it was also not asked whom the household had voted for in the last elections, nor was it suggested where it should vote in the next elections.”

Singh said, “Under the PMAY, pukka houses were constructed for all the needy, as a result of which several such households, which may not have voted for the BJP or Bharatiya Jan Sangh in the bygone decades, also saw the entire colonies getting converted into pukka houses.”

He said, “The true essence of democracy is that every individual should have the confidence to believe that he is a claimant to the same facility as any other individual or any other section of society.” “The essence of democracy is that every mother in any household, big or small, has the confidence to dream that her child can also grow up on the strength of hard work and rise to the highest position.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Udhampur