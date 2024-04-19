 Union Minister Jitendra’s fate to be sealed as Udhampur votes today : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Union Minister Jitendra’s fate to be sealed as Udhampur votes today

Union Minister Jitendra's fate to be sealed as Udhampur votes today

12 candidates in fray | Key fight between BJP, Congress, DPAP nominees | 2,637 booths set up

Union Minister Jitendra’s fate to be sealed as Udhampur votes today

Security personnel leave for far-flung areas. Tribune photo/ PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 18

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in all districts under the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on Friday, where the BJP, Congress, and DPAP candidates will face each other.

Polling parties for the Udhampur constituency were dispatched to the respective polling booths amid tight security. With the aim of ensuring the smooth conduct of the election process, these parties are equipped with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other essential materials.

A pink polling station to attract female voters. Tribune photo/ PTI

A total of 12 candidates are competing for the seat in the first phase, intensifying the excitement and anticipation among the voters. The main candidates in the fray include the BJP's Union Minister and present MP from the seat, Jitendra Singh, the main challenger and Congress candidate, Choudhary Lal Singh, and DPAP’s GM Saroori.

The authorities concerned administration have also ordered the suspension of classes in schools on Friday.

Polling staff ready EVMs at a station in Udhampur district. Tribune photo/ PTI

There are 16.23 lakh voters in the 18 Assembly segments of the constituency, which has five districts, including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua.

Encompassing an expansive area of 16,707 square kilometers, the constituency boasts a diverse electorate comprising 16,23,195 eligible voters. Among them are 8,45,283 male voters, 7,77,899 female voters, and 13 third-gender voters, reflecting the inclusivity of the democratic process.

In Kishtwar district, with three Assembly segments, namely Inderwal, Kishtwar, and Padder Nagseni, a total of 1,75,897 electors, including 90,256 males and 85,641 females, are poised to exercise their right to franchise.Doda district, also with three Assembly segments, namely Bhaderwah, Doda, and Doda West, contributes 3,05,093 voters to the electoral roll, comprising 1,57,375 males, 1,47,711 females, and seven third-gender electors.

Ramban district, encompassing two Assembly segments, namely Ramban and Banihal, has 2,19,124 registered electors, including 1,13,814 male and 1,05,310 female electors.Udhampur District, comprising four Assembly segments, namely Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, and Ramnagar, boasts 4,19,854 electors, which included 2,19,890 male and 1,99,964 female electors.

Kathua district, with six Assembly segments of Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua, and Hiranagar, will see a robust participation of 5,03,227 registered voters, comprising 2,63,948 males, 2,39,273 females, and six third-gender electors.

The Election Commission of India has deployed 3,658 ballot units, 3,570 control units, and 3,636 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process. 

