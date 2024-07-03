University of Jammu starts certificate course in theatre

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 2

Skill Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SIIEDC), University of Jammu (JU), launched a new programme - Certificate Course in Theatre (Basic) - in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare of the varsity.

“The course is designed to make students aware about their innate creative and aesthetic capabilities and provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the immense benefits of theatre for the overall personality development. The course was inaugurated in presence of Prof Alka Sharma, director, SIIEDC, Prof Prakash Antahal, Dean Students Welfare and Prof Monika Chadha, chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee,” an official spokesperson said.

Prof Alka Sharma informed that this certificate course in theatre is designed for students to give them a better understanding of the art forms. “It will provide an opportunity to them to get acquainted with the immense benefits of theatre which refine us physically, mentally and spiritually. Moreover, this course will sharpen the soft skills of the students which will help them in their academic pursuits also,” she said.

Prof Prakash Antahal asserted that this course aims at making students aware about different facets of theatre and providing them an insight about its different genres. Prof Monika Chadha advised the participants to utilise this opportunity properly by being punctual and dedicated as intervention of arts and culture plays an important role in broadening the horizons of imagination and creativity by making people conscious, compassionate and sensitive about the society.

