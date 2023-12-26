Unprecedented development since Art 370 revocation: Prez

PTI

New Delhi, December 25

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there has been an “unprecedented” progress in the development of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a youth delegation from J&K here, she said the Central government and the local administration are working together for the progress of the UT people.

The President said that the youth of J-K want to fulfil their dreams by becoming a part of the mainstream of India. “But even today, some elements do not want Kashmir to progress due to vested interests,” Murmu said.

However, the way the government is investing in infrastructure, technology and education for the progress of J&K, the day is not far when it will present the ideal of progress in India, she said while addressing the delegation.

The members of the delegation, who have been touring the country as part of the ‘Watan ko Jano’ programme, had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Addressing the members of the delegation, President Murmu said the purpose of the ‘Watan ko Jano’ programme is to make them aware of the country’s art, culture, civilization and development work.

The President noted that after the removal of Article 370, there has been an “unprecedented” progress in the development of J&K, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The government of India and the local administration are working together for the progress of the people, Murmu said.

The President urged members of the youth delegation to take advantage of the developmental efforts being made by the government. She said that by doing this, new paths of progress will open in their life.

“Moving towards digital Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has taken important initiatives to make the governance future-ready,” Murmu said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #Droupadi Murmu #Jammu #Kashmir