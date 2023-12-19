'Unsafe' Samba-made health supplement banned in UT

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 18

The administration of J&K has banned a health supplement comprising lysine and zinc with B-complex syrup as it failed the quality test twice.

A sample of the syrup, which is sold under the trade name Corvit-M and manufactured in Samba, was taken by the Drugs and Food Control Organization of J&K from the premises of M/S Pharmacy Life Care, situated Soura in Srinagar, on October 17 last year. It was sent for analysis to Food Analyst National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, that had on February 24 this year termed the sample as “misbranded and unsafe”.

A notice was served to the drug manufacturer — M/S Ravenbhel Healthcare Pvt Ltd — located at Kartholi, Bari Brahamana, and also to Life Care Pharmacy in Srinagar. The manufacturer filed an appeal before a designated official following which another sample was sent to Referral Food Laboratory, Kolkata, for re-analysis. Again the sample was declared unsafe and misbranded, an official informed.

As per the report of the sample, the zinc and folic acid content are less than the label claims. Vitamin and mineral content mentioned on the label do not tally (very high) compared to the Indian Council of Medical Research, Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) requirements. “Non-permitted yellow colour and the RDA are not mentioned on the label,” the report stated.

The Drugs and Food Control Organization has advised people to discontinue the usage of Corvit-M’s supplement.

#Jammu