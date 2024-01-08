Unstable ice formation puts question mark on this year’s Chadar Trek

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 7

Much anticipated Chadar Trek in Zanskar region of Ladakh is facing uncertainty this year and may be called off due to unstable ice formation. The trek takes place over the frozen Zanskar river.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve held a meeting to discuss the conduct of the Chadar Trek 2024 and addressed concerns about the safety of tourists undertaking the trek, considering the current conditions of the route.

A view of the frozen Zankar river in Ladakh on which Chadar Trek takes place during the winter months.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), UT Disaster Response Force (UTDRF), Sonam Dorje, provided a detailed briefing on the present situation of the Chadar route. He highlighted that the ice formation on the trail is not stable, raising potential safety issues for those planning to embark on the Chadar Trek.

There are concerns about the safety of those who undertake the trek due to which the DC has directed the UTDRF to collaborate with the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), Leh, to conduct a thorough review of the situation on January 11 or 12, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety of the Chadar Trek participants. “In the event that the situation is deemed critical, Deputy Commissioner Sukhadeve made it clear that he would prohibit tourists from undertaking the Chadar Trek until conditions improve,” said an official of the administration.

Earlier, in November last year, the administration had identified three camping sites located at 10-kilometer intervals, commencing from Gurudo. There is an ongoing work on the construction of the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road (NPDR) being built by the Border Roads Organisation (Project Yojak) which comes near the Chadar Trek.

The administration had earlier focused on uninterrupted construction work on the road and at the same time organising the Chader Trek safely on a truncated route on the Zanskar river. Deleks Namgyal, president, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), had said that there was a need for a secure and uninterrupted stretch of at least 20 kilometres to offer a comprehensive trekking experience to the prospective clients.

The Chader Trek is an important winter tourist activity in Ladakh spanning over a period of about one and a half month in the months of January and February.

Ensuring safety

