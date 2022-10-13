Up to 48 hours critical for Army 's 'Zoom'

Srinagar, October 12
Army dog “Zoom”, who underwent a surgery after getting injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in a critical condition and under close observation of a medical team, Army officials said today.
“‘Zoom’ is stable after a surgery was performed on him. Its fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on its face were treated. The 24-48 hours are critical and it is under close observation of a medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,” Army officials said.
In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Army dog “Zoom” attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.
“In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar,” the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...