Up to 48 hours critical for Army 's 'Zoom'

ANI

Srinagar, October 12

Army dog “Zoom”, who underwent a surgery after getting injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in a critical condition and under close observation of a medical team, Army officials said today.

“‘Zoom’ is stable after a surgery was performed on him. Its fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on its face were treated. The 24-48 hours are critical and it is under close observation of a medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,” Army officials said.

In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Army dog “Zoom” attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.

“In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar,” the official said.