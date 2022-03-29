Use earnings of 'Kashmir Files' for Pandits' rehab: AAP MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

In a Zero Hour notice, which was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat today, AAP member Sanjay Singh demanded release of the movie, The Kashmir Files, on Youtube and Doordarshan (DD). He said the commercial gains made by the filmmakers should be used for rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits.

In the letter to the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, “Efforts should be made to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits. The film made a profit of around Rs 200 crore. The money earned should be used in the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.”

Zero Hour notice couldn't be read AAP MP Sanjay Singh states the movie should be released on Doordarshan, YouTube.

He couldn't read out his Zero Hour notice due to adjournment amid protest over fuel prices.

However, Singh could not read out his Zero Hour notice as the House proceedings got adjourned amid protest by Opposition members over the rise in fuel prices and the two-day strike call given by the trade unions in the country.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and the film recently crossed Rs200-crore mark at the box office.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Since its release, the film has stirred political debates with the Opposition attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre for not doing enough to address the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making the film tax-free in the state, had on Saturday said that the money earned from the business generation of the movie should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home.

“In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Centre for 13 years. The BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there,” Kejriwal had said.