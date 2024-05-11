Use IT tools for immersive learning: Experts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 10

Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Dinesh Singh asked students to harness advanced information technology (IT) tools for immersive learning experiences.

Leading an interaction session with students and mentors under the innovative four-year Undergraduate Design Your Degree (DYD) programme, the Vice-Chairman stressed on the importance of designing algorithms tailored to tackle societal challenges, thereby nurturing a culture of innovation and problem-solving among the youth.

Joining the dialogue, University of Jammu (JU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai actively engaged with students and mentors from various institutions and stressed on collaborative real-world projects.

Prof Rai emphasised the transformative power of teamwork in bringing a meaningful change. The interaction held at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, witnessed enthusiastic participation of students and mentors representing Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Government College for Women (GCW), Gandhi Nagar, Government College for Women (GCW), Parade, and the JU.

The interaction session was enriched by the presence and contributions of distinguished personalities in academia, including Prof BN Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, among others.

