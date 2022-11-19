UT could be best location for G20 Summit: Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 18

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta today said Jammu and Kashmir could be the best location for hosting the G20 Summit events. He said the visiting delegates would leave with mesmerising experiences which they would cherish for long.

Mehta made these remarks during a meeting with a central delegation regarding the G20 Summit.

J&K has breathtaking locations and the climate is also highly conducive for holding such events, said the Chief Secretary. He mentioned that the infrastructure had also been upgraded to a large extent over the past few years.

He said best possible arrangements would be put in place and the delegates would find an opportunity to experience the rich cultural diversity of J&K. He also took stock of other arrangements like hotel accommodation, protocol, city sprucing, holding of cultural events, transport, internet connectivity, medical facilities, arrangements at airports, training of staff and other branding strategies.