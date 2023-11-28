Utilise modern technology in law enforcement: SSP to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 27

Kishtwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal conducted a crime review meeting on Monday in which he emphasised on using technology in law enforcement.

The meeting was attended by the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), SHOs, and all investigating officers. Discussions during the meeting covered the law and order scenario, follow-up of previous meetings, and various security measures to ensure peace and stability in the district.

Various aspects of policing, including quality investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications, disposal of NDPS, UAPA cases, inquest proceedings, absconded, missing persons, and other issues related to accountable policing were also addressed.

The SSP emphasised the need for meticulous investigations and called for the utilisation of modern technological tools to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.

Critical cases were reviewed and immediate directives were issued to raise the standards of investigations and streamline trial processes.

The meeting also highlighted various initiatives, including Operation Milan, Operation Sajra, Operation Touch, Operation Pathshala, Kamdhenu, Bachav, Sanjeevani, and Operation Third Eye.

Attendees were encouraged to engage with local communities to facilitate the installation of CCTV cameras, thereby enhancing surveillance capabilities and fostering safer environments.

Poswal advised the police officers posted in the district in various capacities to provide good policing to the general public and give a tough time to anti-national and anti-social elements.

He directed that there is zero tolerance for corruption, burking of crime, and indiscipline at any level.

He said that the efficiency of the police can be gauged from the time it takes to respond to day-to-day situations. He asserted that along with quickness in response, polite behavior and sympathy at heart are required while dealing with the problems of the general public.

