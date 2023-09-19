Anantnag gunfight over; LeT commander Uzair Khan among 2 terrorists killed: Police

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, September 19
J&K Police on Tuesday claimed that two militants including local LeT recruit Uzair Khan have been killed in Kokernag encounter in south Kashmir.
Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that two militants including Khan has been killed in Gadole Kokernag encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“Khan’s body has been retrieved while as the body of second terrorist is lying close to encounter site," Kumar said.
The searches will continue to locate if there is any more terrorist in the area, he said.
Earlier, Kumar along with Army’s GoC 15 Corps Commander Rajiv Ghai visited Gudool area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag to take stock of the ongoing anti-militancy operation that entered 7th day on Tuesday.
On late Tuesday evening, the ill-fated operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs indicating the presence of militants in a concealed forest hideout.
However, the militants swiftly detected the presence of the joint team comprising Army and J&K Police personnel on Wednesday morning.
It led to a barrage of gunfire from the militants' assault rifles, causing chaos and hindering evacuation efforts. The officers found themselves stranded in the line of fire.
During the initial exchange of fire, Colonel Manpreet Singh lost his life, while Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Himayun Muzammil Bhat sustained injuries but later succumbed to their wounds. The Army has said that two soldiers were also injured during the encounter.
On Monday, body of an Army soldier Pardeep Singh was also recovered from the encounter site, taking the death toll of security forces to four.
