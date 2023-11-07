V K Birdi is new IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar posted as ADGP Law and Order J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 7

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday posted IPS officer Vidhi Kumar Birdi, as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, who was holding the post of IGP Kashmir, has now been posted as ADGP Law and Order, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the interest of administration, the order issued by Home department J&K reads: “Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law & Order), J&K. A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier.”

“Vidhi Kumar Birdi, is posted as IGP Kashmir vice Vijay Kumar, IPS. In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir, till further orders”, the order reads.

The order further stated that Zonal IGsP of Kashmir and Jammu, shall report to ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, under the overall command and control of DGP, J&K.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar