Vaishno Devi shrine board gears up to meet New Year rush of pilgrims

Jammu, December 18

To keep Vaishno Devi pilgrimage hassle free on the New Year when thousands of tourists are expected to visit the cave shrine, security has been tightened at the temple complex. 700 CCTV cameras, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and security personnel have been deployed in view of the rush.

The temple had witnessed a stampede on the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 after which authorities keep an eye on inflow of pilgrims every New Year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg presided over a meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders at Katra.

No pilgrim to be allowed to start the yatra without a valid Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card

Deployment of quick response teams and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces

Effective crowd mgmt, augmentation of holding areas on the track

The CEO emphasised that New Year-2024 is approaching and the Board is anticipating a significant influx of pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad to the holy shrine, besides, at the base camp Katra. Laying focus on the smooth regulation of pilgrims, the CEO said apart from deployment of security personnel, CCTV cameras will act as watchdog enroute Bhawan and Katra.

“Besides, the stakeholders shall ensure that the pilgrims before embarking on the Yatra, wear the valid RFID card at all times as they are linked with various facilities during the yatra and no pilgrim shall be allowed to start the yatra without a valid RFID card,” the CEO said.

He further enjoined upon to representatives of security agencies deployed at all entry points to remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

Garg stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage through effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the area at Parvati Bhawan having facilities like lockers, washrooms and waiting halls, strict regulation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

A slew of directives were also issued by the CEO to the concerned quarters for movement of vehicles, sanitation and drinking water arrangements and illumination of dark spots at Katra town, besides, physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination. He further stressed the security agencies and other stakeholders to verify and conduct census of pony porters to thwart any suspicious element on the track.

In the meeting, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on New Year. He briefed that additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

Reasi police and CRPF presented a detailed security grid to be put in place and discussed various security measures going to be placed on the onset of New year enroute to the shrine, besides deployment of quick response teams and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces.

