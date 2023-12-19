 Vaishno Devi shrine board gears up to meet New Year rush of pilgrims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Vaishno Devi shrine board gears up to meet New Year rush of pilgrims

Vaishno Devi shrine board gears up to meet New Year rush of pilgrims

Vaishno Devi shrine board gears up to meet New Year rush of pilgrims


Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 18

To keep Vaishno Devi pilgrimage hassle free on the New Year when thousands of tourists are expected to visit the cave shrine, security has been tightened at the temple complex. 700 CCTV cameras, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and security personnel have been deployed in view of the rush.

The temple had witnessed a stampede on the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 after which authorities keep an eye on inflow of pilgrims every New Year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg presided over a meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders at Katra.

Hassle-free yatra

  • 700 CCTV cameras, extra security personnel deployed
  • No pilgrim to be allowed to start the yatra without a valid Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card
  • Deployment of quick response teams and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces
  • Effective crowd mgmt, augmentation of holding areas on the track

The CEO emphasised that New Year-2024 is approaching and the Board is anticipating a significant influx of pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad to the holy shrine, besides, at the base camp Katra. Laying focus on the smooth regulation of pilgrims, the CEO said apart from deployment of security personnel, CCTV cameras will act as watchdog enroute Bhawan and Katra.

“Besides, the stakeholders shall ensure that the pilgrims before embarking on the Yatra, wear the valid RFID card at all times as they are linked with various facilities during the yatra and no pilgrim shall be allowed to start the yatra without a valid RFID card,” the CEO said.

He further enjoined upon to representatives of security agencies deployed at all entry points to remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

Garg stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage through effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the area at Parvati Bhawan having facilities like lockers, washrooms and waiting halls, strict regulation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

A slew of directives were also issued by the CEO to the concerned quarters for movement of vehicles, sanitation and drinking water arrangements and illumination of dark spots at Katra town, besides, physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination. He further stressed the security agencies and other stakeholders to verify and conduct census of pony porters to thwart any suspicious element on the track.

In the meeting, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on New Year. He briefed that additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

Reasi police and CRPF presented a detailed security grid to be put in place and discussed various security measures going to be placed on the onset of New year enroute to the shrine, besides deployment of quick response teams and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces.

#Jammu #Vaishno Devi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

4
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

5
Punjab

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

6
Punjab

Top Bhutan honour for former Punjab cadre bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal

7
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

8
India

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

9
India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

‘Blocking’ funds: Principal Secretary fails to appear before Assembly

BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity