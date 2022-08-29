Vaishno Devi shrine board to construct skywalk by November

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 28

The Vaishno Devi shrine will soon have a skywalk near the bhawan (temple) area that would provide separate paths for incoming and outgoing pilgrims. It will be 20 feet above the track level.

While the present route will be used to reach the shrine, the skywalk, an elevated route, will provide exit from the temple area or vice versa. The length of the skywalk will be nearly 200 metres and its width will be 2.5 metres.

Conceptualised with an emphasis on safety and facility, the skywalk will have seating arrangements for senior citizens and women. In addition, two waiting halls with washroom facilities are being constructed along the skywalk to ensure seating arrangement for around 150 devotees.

After introducing the radio frequency identity cards (RFID) to keep a track on the movement of pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has started work on the much-needed skywalk.

Costing over Rs 9.89 crore, the workis expected to be completed by November, an official of the SMVDSB said.

He said the facility, 20 feet above the track level, would help overcome the problem of multidirectional flow of yatra and a chaotic condition between Manokamna Bhawan and gate number 3, the scene of stampede on New Year’s Day in which 12 people lost their lives and 16 others were injured.

It was the first such tragedy at the shrine, where pilgrims reach after a 13-km trek from the base camp of Katra, following which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the SMVDSB, had announced several decisions to ensure the safety of the devotees, including a provision for 100% online registration.

Sinha had issued directions for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination. (With PTI inputs)

Rs 9.89 crore project for crowd mgmt

The Rs 9.89 crore project will ensure better crowd management. After the stampede claimed 12 lives in January, L-G Manoj Sinha announced several decisions to ensure devotees’ safety.

#jammu #vaishno devi