Valley braces for Chilla-i-Kalan as temperature plummets further

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 20

As the Kashmir valley anticipates the onset of Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, the minimum temperatures remain several degrees below the freezing point, officials reported on Wednesday.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, the mercury dropped to -4.4° Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night’s -3.7° Celsius. Pahalgam in Anantnag, a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of -6.3° Celsius. Meanwhile, the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district registered -4.4° Celsius.

Qazigund, Kokernag and Kupwara also experienced a drop in temperatures, recording -4° Celsius, -3.3° Celsius and -3.5° Celsius, respectively. The weather office forecasts generally dry weather over the next few days in Kashmir, with a further dip in the minimum temperature anticipated. The decreasing temperature has led to the freezing of slow-moving waterbodies and water supply pipes in some areas.

With electricity supply erratic in many parts of Kashmir, residents have turned to traditional methods, such as the use of ‘kangri,’ an earthen firepot, to combat the biting cold. The drop in temperature has also contributed to an increase in respiratory problems among children and the elderly.

The cold wave persists even after Chillai-Kalan, extending into a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold). The local populace is gearing up for the challenges posed by the harsh winter conditions during this extended winter period.

