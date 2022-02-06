Valley ignores Pak propaganda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Despite attempts by Pakistan to promote Kashmir solidarity day over social media, India remained unfazed today as the Pakistan-sponsored event turned out to be dud in the Valley. In Srinagar on Saturday, tributes were paid by youth who had collecting soil from 75 War Memorials of J&K at Lal Chowk. Candles were lit in the memory of the fallen soldiers.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters in Jammu that India couldn’t be intimidated by “new experimentation being done by our hostile neighbour” by preparing toolkits to garner support across the globe. He said if there was any pending issue between Pakistan and India, it was PoK.

“There is nothing to feel perturbed about it (Pakistan observing Kashmir solidarity day). We are well equipped (to face any challenge),” he said.

In the past few days, Pakistan has ramped up its embassies in European capitals and in the US to tweet against India on Kashmir.

The propaganda is being disseminated through webinars, seminars, exhibitions outreach to parliamentarians, think tank, media houses, academia and international human rights.