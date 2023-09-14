Valley in grief as DSP Himayun laid to rest

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 13

In an emotionally charged and heart-rending scene that played out amidst tears and anguished sobs, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a retired senior police officer who had served J&K with distinction until his retirement in 2018, paid his last respects to his fallen son — DSP Himayun Muzammil Bhat. The young officer tragically lost his life today in a fierce gunfight that sent shockwaves through Kashmir.

The tragic incident unfolded in the unforgiving forested terrain of Kokernag, claiming the lives of three valiant officers: a Colonel, a Major and DSP Himayun Bhat. The perilous, off-road conditions deep within the dense jungle posed a significant challenge for the security forces in retrieving the bodies of these fallen heroes.

Bhat had become a father just a month ago to a baby girl, a bittersweet reminder of the joys that have now been tragically overshadowed by his untimely demise.

The wreath-laying ceremony took place at the District Police Lines in Srinagar. Dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, gathered to pay their respects. It was during this poignant moment that Ghulam Hassan Bhat, amidst tears and sobs, solemnly placed floral tributes at his son’s final resting place.

Himayun got married mere a year and a half ago.

The family’s joy over the recent birth of his first child, born just a month ago, has been shattered by this tragic turn of events, leaving them grappling with profound grief.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone and BJP leader Altaf Thakur offered condolences to the bereaved families.

#Kashmir #Srinagar