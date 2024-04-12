Valley sees surge in road mishaps on Eid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 11

Doctors reported a surge in road accidents across the Valley on Eid on Wednesday, with over 60 per cent of hospital admissions comprising accident cases, mostly involving two-wheelers.

Head of the Surgery Department at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Dr Iqbal Saleem said the increasing number of accidents, especially during festive periods, was a matter of concern. “Our department hasn’t had a moment’s rest. We’ve been receiving accident cases from all over the Valley, with two-wheelers being predominantly involved,” he said. The sight of young people suffering from road accident injuries is particularly distressing, he added.

“We’ve managed all accident cases well, addressing both minor and major injuries,” he said.

“Eid is a time for joy, yet we observe a spike in road traffic accidents during this period. I urge you to wear helmets and adhere to driving regulations. Your safety is invaluable to your family and the community,” Prof Saleem tweeted.

