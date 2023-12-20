Valley youth key to dip in militancy: CRPF

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 19

A senior officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, attributing their support to the significant decline in militancy-related violence in the Valley.

Inspector General Ajay Yadav, heading the CRPF’s Srinagar sector, expressed his appreciation for the substantial backing from the locals, emphasising the crucial role played by the youth.

Speaking at the inauguration of a football tournament organised by the CRPF in Srinagar, Yadav acknowledged the impact of the “voice of new Kashmir” emerging in various sports, including cricket and football.

“There has been a huge support of the people, the youth. It would not have been possible without your support. The major contribution has been of the youth of Kashmir, the people of Kashmir,” stated IG Yadav during a conversation with reporters on the tournament’s sidelines.

Yadav expressed optimism about the future, saying, “It is my strong belief that the coming year will be better than today, and the people will lend their support.”

Sixteen teams from central Kashmir, including four from Downtown Srinagar, are participating in the tournament, which IG Yadav described as reflective of “Naya Kashmir”, where the youth will play a pivotal role. He anticipated that many participants would go on to represent India in various sports, emphasising the role of sports in diverting youth from negative influences.

“The aim is to engage the youth, provide them a path to live their lives in a better way, and provide an opportunity for them to play at the national level. I am sure that many good players will emerge out of the tournament,” he stated. The tournament is part of the CRPF’s civic action programme, with a commitment to keeping the youth engaged.

In response to queries about providing security for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, IG Yadav affirmed the CRPF’s readiness for any responsibility and announced that the tournament would become an annual feature.

On a related note, a day prior, Additional Director General (ADG) Nalin Prabhat of the CRPF asserted that joining a terrorist outfit is akin to signing a death warrant.

Speaking in Shopian in South Kashmir, ADG Prabhat said terrorism is no longer a fashionable term and underscored the achievements of children from a village once known for encounters, who now excel in sports.

“Our children are our icons who in the future would become doctors, engineers, and sports persons,” ADG Prabhat stated, emphasising that terrorists can never be icons for the people.

