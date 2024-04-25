Value of traditional crafts stressed at LSDM meet

Jammu, April 24
The fourth Governing Council Meeting of the Ladakh Skill Development Mission (LSDM) convened under the chairmanship of Pawan Kotwal, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and Chairperson of Governing Council.
A comprehensive presentation was delivered by Abied Hussain, Officer on Special Duty to the Commissioner/ Secretary of the Technical Department highlighting the activities undertaken by the mission during fiscal year 2023-24.
The meeting agenda included the utilisation of funds for fiscal year 2023-24, achievements of the mission, approval and finalisation of the action plan of LSDM for fiscal year 2024-25.
Key accomplishments of the mission during 2023-24 were discussed, including the establishment and functioning of skill laboratories in six degree colleges across Ladakh, conducting skill training programmes for ITI pass-outs/ ITI ongoing trainees in premier institutes of the country (outside UT) and training for specially-abled persons.
“Additionally, collaborations with Usha International Limited and the Directorate of Social and Tribal Welfare Ladakh resulted in the establishment of Usha Silai Training Centres at 13 anganwadi centers aimed at promoting livelihood opportunities for rural women,” an official informed.
He said that the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes such as PM Vishwakarma and PMKVY 4.0 was also highlighted, with successful training and certification of candidates in various trades and courses and ongoing training under the schemes.
Kotwal emphasised the importance of traditional crafts and stressed on training in technical courses such as solar technician, home stay, spinning and e-vehicles.
