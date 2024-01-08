 Vande Bharat train to Kashmir marks fruition of 1898 dream : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Vande Bharat train to Kashmir marks fruition of 1898 dream

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir marks fruition of 1898 dream

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir marks fruition of 1898 dream

A view of the Chenab bridge in Reasi. file



IANS

Jammu, January 7

India has undertaken one of its most formidable railway projects to date in its bid to establish a rail link between Udhampur in Jammu division and Kashmir Valley, which passes through the Himalayan foothills. The upcoming Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is one of the most challenging and ambitious railway links in the world.

The railway link to Kashmir will provide alternative and reliable connectivity between Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the country. USBRL is the only railway link in India’s high mountain ranges that has been laid out in broad gauge. The 345-km extension of the Indian Railway network will allow a 900-km direct train journey from Delhi to Srinagar. USBRL crosses earthquake-prone zones and areas beset with extreme cold and hot temperatures, combined with the most challenging topography.

Till now, the idea of connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India had only remained a dream. The project is said to have been mooted in 1898 by the British to the Maharaja of J&K. It was floated again in 1902 and 1904, but never took off.

In 1994, then Railway Minister in the Narasimha Rao-led Government, Jaffer Sharief, spoke of laying a rail link connecting the Valley. However, it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it finally assumed the status of a national project.

USBRL is built as per the Indian standard gauge of 1,676 mm, laid on concrete sleepers with continuous welded rail and a minimum curve radius of 676m. The maximum line speed is 100 kmph. It is little wonder that to realise this dream, the world’s highest railway bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, had to be constructed at a whopping cost of about Rs 1,400 crore.

The bridge, known as the Chenab Bridge is 359 metres tall and since it is constructed in seismic zone IV, it is designed to withstand an earthquake of the magnitude of 8 on the Richter scale. The total estimated cost of the USBRL is over Rs 37,000 crore and the length of the railway link is 272 kms. The rail link has 38 tunnels whose combined length is 119 kms.

The longest of these tunnels called T-49 has a length of 12.75 kms and is India’s longest transportation tunnel. There are a total of 927 bridges with a combined length of 13 kms.

The first train will chug out from Udhampur to Srinagar and then on to Baramulla in March this year. The availability of rail transport to and from the Valley to the rest of India will change the face of Kashmir’s economy.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Bharat #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar #Udhampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

2
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

3
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

4
Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

5
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

6
J & K

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

7
Himachal

Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

9
Business

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

10
Delhi

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

PM: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab

‘INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP’

INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Winged guests’ count declining at Punjab’s Harike wetland

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule

PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Rajya sabha polls:c Court allows jailed AAP leader to visit returning officer

2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria booked for breaking TV in Kapurthala jail

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated