Varying narratives at play amid call for early elections

PTI

Srinagar, March 16

Long buffeted by the winds of conflict, J&K is gearing up for a general election that will be the first significant political activity after the revocation of its special status in 2019 and is characterised by contrasting political narratives and agendas. At stake are five Lok Sabha seats — Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag in Kashmir that are with the NC, and Jammu and Udhampur in Jammu division represented by the BJP. The seat of Ladakh is also with the BJP.

Regional parties NC and the PDP, both members of the INDIA bloc, are expected to push for the restoration of Article 370 to underscore their fight for autonomy for the region as campaigning hots up. The BJP, which has pushed the abrogation of Article 370 as amongst its big achievements, will be stressing on the surge in tourist numbers, the infusion of investments in the UT and its commitment to eradicating terrorism. Also in the mix is the Congress, which unlike the others, lacks a clear strategy to navigate the complex political landscape of J&K. The absence of a cohesive narrative might prove to be a significant obstacle for the party in the upcoming elections.

The divergent ideologies and promises will play out against the backdrop of a region striving to define its political future in a post-special status era.

#Kashmir #Srinagar