Vegetable carts gutted in Handwara market

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 30

A devastating fire on Thursday morning engulfed the vegetable market (sabzi mandi) in Handwara, located in Kupwara district, resulting in extensive damage.

According to officials, the blaze, which ignited in the early hours, consumed approximately 10 vegetable carts. The incident led to substantial financial losses as a significant quantity of vegetables was destroyed.

Authorities reported that the Fire and Emergency Services swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying personnel to the scene. With the collaborative efforts, the fire was successfully extinguished.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are currently under investigation. Authorities are working to assess the losses incurred by the vendors and determine the necessary measures for recovery.

