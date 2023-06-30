Veggie prices soar in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, June 29

Poor crop yield due to heavy rainfall and landslides over the past few days here has hiked the prices of vegetables such as ginger and tomato, with consumers demanding government intervention.

The recent price surge due to a demand-supply gap has posed significant challenges for low-income individuals who struggle to afford essential commodities. With tomatoes priced at around Rs 120 per kg and ginger at Rs 400 per kg, people are being compelled to forgo these items, Bharat Bhushan, a customer, said. Bhushan emphasised the urgent need for government intervention to alleviate the burden of price hikes on poor families.