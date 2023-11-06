Vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri, 12 injured

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, November 6

At least 12 people were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kainchi Morh when the driver of a tempo traveller on its way to Rajouri from Kotranka lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

They said 12 people were rescued and rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital Rajouri.

Rescue operations at the spot were still underway.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri