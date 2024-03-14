Vehicles on poll duty to have GPS tracker

PTI

Jammu, March 13

In keeping with the directions of the Election Commission, J&K’s poll department will procure GPS-enabled tracking systems for 12,500 poll duty vehicles for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

J&K Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole has issued a request for proposal for companies to procure GPS-enabled tracking systems.

GPS control rooms will be established at the offices of district electoral officers and the chief electoral officer for real-time tracking and monitoring of the movement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) through the trackers installed in the vehicles carrying them, officials said.

This step is being taken for the end-to-end movement of all EVMs and VVPATs on the pre-poll and poll days to ensure careful monitoring. Accordingly, all polling parties and sector officers’ vehicles will be fitted with GPS tracking devices, they said.

