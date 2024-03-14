Vehicles on poll duty to have GPS tracker

Jammu, March 13
In keeping with the directions of the Election Commission, J&K’s poll department will procure GPS-enabled tracking systems for 12,500 poll duty vehicles for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
J&K Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole has issued a request for proposal for companies to procure GPS-enabled tracking systems.
GPS control rooms will be established at the offices of district electoral officers and the chief electoral officer for real-time tracking and monitoring of the movement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) through the trackers installed in the vehicles carrying them, officials said.
This step is being taken for the end-to-end movement of all EVMs and VVPATs on the pre-poll and poll days to ensure careful monitoring. Accordingly, all polling parties and sector officers’ vehicles will be fitted with GPS tracking devices, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...