Verdict historic: PM

New Delhi, December 11
PM Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the constitutionality of Article 370 abrogation as historic and a “testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger and more united India”. “It (verdict) is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in J&K and Ladakh. The court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” Modi said.
He also assured the resilient people that his government’s commitment to fulfil their dreams remained unwavering. “We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you, but also extend its benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to the Article 370,” Modi posted on X.
