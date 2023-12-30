Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival at Guldanda a big draw

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

The third day of the Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival unfolded at Guldanda, draped in a pristine snow blanket, attracting crowds from across the country. Locals and tourists alike revelled in the festivities. The festival is hosted by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the District Administration Doda, Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA).

Guldanda turned into an entertainment hub with various adventure activities such as skiing, ATV rides, rappelling, snowman making competitions, sledging, tug-of-war, and diverse food stalls offering local cuisines. The vibrant atmosphere left a lasting impression, captivating visitors from different states, with food stalls, music, and engaging activities enhancing the festival’s charm.

Tourists, speaking with the media, lauded the efforts of the Jammu Directorate of Tourism and District Administration, Doda, for organising the event. They commended the seamless organisation and lauded the unexplored destination, Guldanda, for its scenic beauty and unique offerings.

During an interaction with the media, Bal Krishan, Chief Executive Officer, Bhaderwah Development Authority, expressed his delight at the significant influx of tourists, highlighting Bhaderwah’s status as the favoured destination.

Deputy Director Tourism, Abdul Jabbar emphasised that Bhaderwah has gained country-wise recognition as one of the best tourist places, attributing this success to the region’s unique charm and concerted efforts of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, for promoting the picturesque destinations of Jammu division.

On Saturday, Guldanda will feature a range of winter sports, including skiing, snowman-making competition, sledging, snow games, and cultural performances by local artists. The event will culminate on the December 31 with performances by artists of art, culture, and languages.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu