Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend SKUAST convocation tomorrow

Jammu, January 2
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the 8th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) here Thursday and confer medals and degrees to meritorious students.
An official spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function. Dhankhar will lead the academic procession and award medals to outstanding students, he added. Sinha, the Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, will confer degrees to professionals in agriculture and veterinary sciences.
The 8th convocation will be held in the state-of-the-art Baba Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu at Chatha campus. Gold medals, merit certificates, and degrees will be awarded to more than 500 graduates and post-graduates (Masters and PhD) students of the University, the spokesman said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case
About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...
12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat
Details are awaited
Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths
Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...