Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend SKUAST convocation tomorrow

PTI

Jammu, January 2

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the 8th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) here Thursday and confer medals and degrees to meritorious students.

An official spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function. Dhankhar will lead the academic procession and award medals to outstanding students, he added. Sinha, the Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, will confer degrees to professionals in agriculture and veterinary sciences.

The 8th convocation will be held in the state-of-the-art Baba Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu at Chatha campus. Gold medals, merit certificates, and degrees will be awarded to more than 500 graduates and post-graduates (Masters and PhD) students of the University, the spokesman said.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha