Video of tourists having alcohol on Dal sparks outrage

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 9

A video circulating on social media which shows tourists consuming alcohol while taking a ride on a shikara at the Dal Lake has created a furore in Kashmir.

National Conference senior leader and party spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said he “strongly condemned” what he called “the vulgar acts of tourists.”

“Under the garb of ‘Kashmir badal raha hai’, the government must remember that such behaviour is not acceptable here. A modern society doesn’t dance vulgarly in the streets or drink in public,” he added.

“Such acts under the guise of tourism must end immediately. The J&K administration must strictly enforce law banning public drinking. Our hospitable people respect tourists, but un-Islamic and unethical actions will not be accepted,” Sadiq added.

Salman Nizami, spokesman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said, “Consuming alcohol openly in a shikara, in the land of Sufism-Kashmir, is unacceptable. Such behaviour spoils our culture and society,” he added. Nizami said he has taken up the matter with the police and he hopes that “strict action will be taken against these tourists.”

“Dal Lake is not only a tourist attraction but also a symbol of our cultural and religious heritage. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and goes against the values of our community,” said a spokesperson of a Srinagar-based NGO.

Earlier the Muttahida Majlise-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of religious scholars headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, had urged the UT administration to strictly implement law banning drinking in public places. The group asserted that the people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists, but any “un-Islamic” or “unethical” act will not be tolerated.

Authorities have responded to the public outcry by assuring stricter enforcement of existing regulations. The Tourism Department issued a statement condemning the incident and vowed to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence.

