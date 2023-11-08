Vidhi Kumar Birdi IGP of Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 7

The administration on Tuesday posted IPS officer Vidhi Kumar Birdi as Kashmir’s IGP. Birdhi, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be taking over the charge from Vijay Kumar who has been appointed as ADGP, Law and Order, J&K. Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, has been posted as the ADGP (Law and Order).

The order issued by the J&K Home Department reads: “Vijay Kumar, Kashmir ADGP, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law & Order), J&K. A post in the rank of ADGP viz ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K segment of the AGMUT cadre, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier.”

The order also reads: “Vidhi Kumar Birdi is posted as the IGP of Kashmir vice Vijay Kumar. In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of the IGP (armed wing) of Kashmir, till further orders.”

