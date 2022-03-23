Vikramaditya Singh quits, says Congress unaware of reality

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

Congress leader and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vikramaditya Singh today tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Singh, the grandson of J&K’s last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh, contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 against Jitendra Singh from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency but was defeated.

In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Singh wrote, “It is my belief that the party is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of J&K.”

In a statement on social media, Singh said his position on critical issues vis-à-vis J&K reflecting national interests didn’t align with that of the Congress. “The party remains disconnected with ground realities,” he said.

Vikramaditya was the leader and the MLC of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and had quit it in 2017 to join the Congress next year.

J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said a person associated with the party ideologically would never quit. He said, “Vikramaditya was allotted party ticket in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, a move he should have appreciated. He was not even active in the party after the Lok Sabha polls.”