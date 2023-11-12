Village defence guards open fire on suspicion in J-K's Rajouri

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, November 12

Village defence guards on Sunday opened fire, observing suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

No one was injured in the firing that took place around 4 am in upper Dhangri, a village where terrorists killed seven persons in an attack early this year, officials said.

The VDGs fired around two dozen rounds upon noticing some suspicious movement outside a house in the village, they said.

Police and army have launched a cordon and search operation in the village and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, officials added.

