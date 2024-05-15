Village head dismissed for code violation in Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, May 14

A village head was on Tuesday dismissed from service for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by participating in a political rally in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Rajouri District Collector Om Prakash Bhagat ordered the dismissal of Lamberdar Sagote village, Joginder Singh. His conduct violated the provisions of Government Employees (Conduct) rules, instructions of MHA and the guidelines of the EC.

