Vinod Kumar is Jammu SSP

Jammu, October 21
Vinod Kumar was on Saturday appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu, replacing Chandan Kohli, who has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat on deputation basis for four years. Kumar was earlier posted in Udhampur.
Joginder Singh, Director, Special Security Force (J&K), has been posted as Udhampur SSP, an order issued by the J&K Home Department mentioned. Swarn Singh Kotwal, Commandant, SDRF 1-battalion, Srinagar, was transferred as Director, Special Security Force, J&K, replacing Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals