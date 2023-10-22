Vinod Kumar is Jammu SSP

PTI

Jammu, October 21

Vinod Kumar was on Saturday appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu, replacing Chandan Kohli, who has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat on deputation basis for four years. Kumar was earlier posted in Udhampur.

Joginder Singh, Director, Special Security Force (J&K), has been posted as Udhampur SSP, an order issued by the J&K Home Department mentioned. Swarn Singh Kotwal, Commandant, SDRF 1-battalion, Srinagar, was transferred as Director, Special Security Force, J&K, replacing Singh.

