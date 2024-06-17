Violating pact, Gujjars enter Rangdum; locals resent move

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 16

Distressed over the inflow of members of Gujjar and Bakerwal community into Rangdum area of Ladakh from J&K’s Kishtwar, the local community has met the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier BD Mishra (retd), and raised the issue after which a high-level meeting of officials was held to discuss the matter.

Gujjar and Bakerwals have entered the area in search of grazing land despite an agreement between the administration of Ladakh and community members last year.

General secretary, Rangdum Gonpa Cultural and Welfare Society, Tsering Tashi, apprised the L-G of the recent entry and encroachment of the nomadic community in the grazing area of Rangdum despite the L-G’s meeting with members of both communities last year in which it was decided that there won’t be any further encroachments in the area.

Tashi urged the L-G to intervene to prevent the practice by the community.

The L-G, during a meeting with officials, informed about his visit to the area last year and his meeting with local residents of Rangdum and Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

He said that both communities had agreed and decided not to trespass in the area. The L-G stated that after the meeting, he issued an order to prevent any incident of trespassing in the area.

The L-G inquired from the Adviser as to why the administration of Kishtwar district has not followed the agreement.

Advisor to L-G, Pawan Kotwal, informed that instructions have been passed to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar in this regard.

Kishtwar in Jammu division borders Kargil in Ladakh.

Kotwal further informed that after the L-G’s visit to Rangdum, SSP Kargil had submitted a report regarding the traditional right of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community to graze their cattle in the area. The Adviser asked DC Kargil if the Bakerwal community has a valid permit to graze their cattle in the area.

DC Kargil, Shrikant Suse, informed that no document is available in the revenue record which allows Gujjar-Bakerwal community to graze their cattle in the area.

