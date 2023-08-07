Violence has ceased post Article 370: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 6

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the era of separatist and terrorist organisations disrupting normal life in the Valley on Pakistan’s prodding has been relegated to pages of history, and development and peace were the buzzwords here four years after the abrogation of Article 370. Interacting with journalists, Sinha said it was now entirely up to the Election Commission to take a call on holding Assembly elections in the Union Territory after the completion of the delimitation exercise and revision of electoral rolls.

“The administration will follow what the Election Commission of India decides,” he said while noting that over 32,000 elected representatives of various local bodies were very much part of the decision-making process in the UT.

Home Minister Amit Shah had given assurance in Parliament that Assembly elections would follow the delimitation exercise and that J&K would also get its statehood at an appropriate time, he noted. If those who have served in constitutional positions and have been members of Parliament don’t understand the constitutional process, then there is no cure to their problems, he said in an apparent swipe at opposition parties that have been pushing for elections and the restoration of statehood.

To a question about incidents of targeted killings, at times aimed at Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers, Sinha emphasised on the overall decline in such terror attacks. While people had earlier reconciled to frequent terror incidents, now the expectation is that there should be no such act under PM Narendra Modi-led government, he said. — PTI

‘Boosting connectivity’

The L-G says the redevelopment of three railway stations in the region under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme would give a fillip to connectivity and make travel easy for people.

The PM has launched a project to redevelop 508 railway stations across the country, three of which are in J&K.

