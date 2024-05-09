Voter awareness programme held

Jammu, May 8
As a part of its ongoing voter awareness campaign, SVEEP Team, Ladakh, conducted a voter awareness programme at Hemya village. The campaign aimed to educate and encourage villagers to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Chumathang Naib Tehsildar Mustaq Ahmad and Goba of Hemya village welcomed the SVEEP team for their efforts in conducting the voter awareness campaign.
The campaign witnessed participation from booth level awareness groups and residents of Hemya village. State SVEEP Icon Phunchok Ladakhi added a cultural touch to the campaign by singing the recently released election theme song.
Similarly, district SVEEP Icon Stanzin Dorjay Gya emphasised the significance of voting and urged everyone to participate in the electoral process on May 20.
State Nodal Officer SVEEP, Tsewang Morup, highlighted the Election Commission of India’s meticulous planning, which begins seven months before the election, and urged villagers to cast their precious vote on May 20. He also urged people staying away from the village to return to their village on voting day to cast their vote, emphasising the importance of every vote.
