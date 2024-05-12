Voter awareness programmes held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

Multiple voter awareness programmes were organised at Nishat Mughal Garden and Zero Bridge in Srinagar today by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI.

Presented by the cultural troupes empanelled with CBC Srinagar, these programmes were part of the ongoing efforts of the Bureau to enhance voter participation and civic engagement in the ongoing LS election.

Artis of Pamposh Folk Theatre and Maqsood Bhagat Theatre enthralled the audience with colourful and informative skits and musical presentations, highlighting various aspects of elections, emphasising the importance of voting, and promoting democratic participation. Informative literature on voting and significance of elections was also distributed among the people by the CBC team.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC Srinagar, Naseer Rather, emphasised that these programmes were part of a comprehensive series of initiatives organised across the Kashmir region to raise awareness among the general populace about the importance of voting and democratic participation.

“Through such endeavours, CBC Srinagar aims to empower citizens with knowledge and inspire them to exercise their democratic right to vote actively,” he said.

