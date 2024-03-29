Voter awareness van flagged off in Kulgam

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

In an effort to generate awareness among the public regarding the significance of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in the district, District Election Officer Athar Aamir Khan today flagged-off a voter awareness van from the DC Office complex, Kulgam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy District Election Officer/ Nodal Officer SVEEP and other officers/ officials were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the objectives of SVEEP, DEO stressed the importance of widespread awareness about importance of vote and informed that the initiative aims to educate the public regarding the significance of systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) and to increase turnout during the elections. He added that a comprehensive SVEEP activity calendar has been formulated and activities are being carried out accordingly as per the devised activity calendar.

