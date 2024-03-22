Voting only power left with people: Mehbooba

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 21

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said voting is the only power left with people of Jammu and Kashmir as the BJP-ruled Centre is making all efforts to suppress their voices.

“They have transformed Kashmir into a prison, stifling the voice of the region represented by the PDP. Through coercion and manipulation, they forced out PDP legislators, even MP, from the party. Despite dismantling the PDP, the Home Minister exhibits a curious interest in promoting parties formed after 2019. If he wants to destroy this trust of the vote, the country should look into it,” Mehbooba said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar