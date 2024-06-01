Walkathon raises awareness about harmful effects of tobacco use

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31

On the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, the Tobacco Control Cell under the Directorate of Health Services of Jammu and Kashmir organised a walkathon in Srinagar to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and promote a smoke-free lifestyle.

The participants, primarily youth, held banners and signs to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco and intoxicants.

Mohammad Amen, an English teacher at Candid Higher Secondary School and the rally’s overall in-charge said, “Students participated enthusiastically, showing their vigour and vitality. The programme aimed to raise awareness and inform citizens about the disastrous health effects of tobacco and intoxicants. Such substances not only harm health but also damage one’s character and reputation in society.”

He added, “Nearly 200 students took part in the rally delivering a clear message that all youths and individuals should be aware of the detrimental effects of intoxicants. These students, when they reach their homes, will further convey this message to their friends and family. These youths are the future of the nation and they must stay away from such substances.”

Amen also extended his gratitude to the Health Department of Jammu and Kashmir and mediapersons who have supported them in this programme, stating, “Displaying this event on various platforms will help our message reach millions.”

A student named Shaukat said, “Today we are celebrating ‘World No Tobacco Day’ to raise awareness about staying away from tobacco and intoxicants. We’re encouraging youth to focus on development and personal growth. I believe these rallies have a significant impact and gradually change people’s mindset towards abandoning bad habits and working for their welfare. Such programmes and rallies should continue to be organised.” — ANI

Shiv Sena demands ban in phased manner

Jammu: The Shiv Sena (UBT) unit of J&K on Friday demanded strict implementation of the ban on the sale of tobacco near educational institutions with immediate effect. UT Shiv Sena chief Manish Sahni said that tobacco should be banned in J&K in a phased manner as it was a cause of many ailments among youth and elderly. In a programme organised today at the party’s state central office, Sahni said that the prevalence of smoking is increasing among teenagers under the guise of fashion.

