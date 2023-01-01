Wall of house belonging to Hizb ultra demolished

PTI

Srinagar, December 31

An extended portion of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant's house was demolished in Anantnag, officials here said on Saturday. According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the South Kashmir district.

Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s. He has been operating from there, officials said.

The action follows the demolition of house of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month.