Wangchuk urges people to join protest for Ladakh’s protection

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 29

A day after he claimed that he had been put under house arrest, Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakhi innovator, education reformist and engineer, urged the people of Ladakh to join him on the last day of his fast on Monday. His demands include Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the UT besides ensuring environmental protection.

Leh SSP PD Nitya has already denied the charge, claiming Wangchuk was not given permission to hold his five-day fast at Khardung La pass as the temperatures fall below -40° Celsius.

The Magsaysay awardee had begun his five-day fast on January 26 at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an institute founded by him.

In a tweet, he said the people could organise a one-day fast in their areas in solidarity with Ladakh.

It is worth noting that the Sixth Schedule was designed to protect the indigenous and tribal groups by establishing and functioning autonomous district divisions.

Attacking the UT administration in a video message, Wangchuk said it had failed in every sphere and youth had been angry over unemployment for the past three years. “People are afraid that their land is not safe, funds of the government are lapsing every year as the administration is weak. People are fed up with the system in the Union Territory,” he said.

“The Sixth Schedule has been demanded by the people across the party lines in Ladakh. The administration is registering FIR against those who support this demand,” he claimed.

In a tweet on Saturday, Wangchuk shared a copy of a bond, which among other things sought an undertaking that he would not make any comments, statements, public speech, hold or participate in public assemblies or any activity related to the recent events in Leh district.

Wangchuk had shot to limelight after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan played his character in a Bollywood blockbuster (3 Idiots).

He had earlier sought permission to observe fast at Khardung La pass, but he wasn’t allowed due to the cold weather conditions and closure of the road.