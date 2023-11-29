Want Punjabi as official language, says Altaf Bukhari

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

In an effort to woo the Sikh community in Jammu, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that recognising Punjabi as one of the official languages in Jammu and Kashmir was the top agenda of his party. “It is on our agenda to recognise Punjabi as one of the official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. The language has a huge contribution and it is spoken by people from all the communities in most regions of the UT,” said Altaf Bukhari, speaking at an event Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The programme was organised by Pavneet Kour, Jammu provincial president of the party’s women wing. In presence of the Apni Party president, prominent social activist Inderpal Singh with his supporters Surinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Bila Pardan, Paramjit Singh, Bachan Kumar, Ajit Singh and others joined the Apni Party. Bukhari said the issues of the Sikh community would be resolved by the party and no one would be left to suffer with no representation.

He also appealed to the government to give representation to the Sikh community members from each region in the legislative Assembly.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Sikhs